Former school principal found dead in jail cell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A former middle school principal serving a prison sentence was found dead in a Minnesota jail.

Christopher Jerome Endicott had previously been sentenced to prison for identity theft, stalking and burglary, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard says that Endicott was found unresponsive at the jail in Brainerd and efforts to save his life were not successful. Endicott was jailed on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant.

He had been released from prison earlier this month as part of a program that allows inmates to live in the community under supervision.

