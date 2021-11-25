Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave’s to ‘temporarily close’ on Black Friday
Jail
Former ND jail worker charged for having sex with inmate
April Carbone, baby Layla
Fundraiser set for woman, unborn baby killed in N. Fargo shooting
Kurt Groszhans
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges
MOIS photo
UPDATE: FPD still searching for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

Gifts were left across Colorado Springs on 11/23/21 by someone who goe by the name "Ugly...
Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer
6:00PM News Nov. 24 - part 1
6:00PM News Nov. 24 - part 1
6:00PM news Nov. 24 - part 2
6:00PM news Nov. 24 - part 2
6:00PM news Nov. 24 - part 3
6:00PM news Nov. 24 - part 3