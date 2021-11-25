Advertisement

Another school shooting threat submitted to Valley News Live’s Whistleblower Hotline

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are investigating another local threat of a school shooting.

Valley News Live received a message on its Whistleblower Hotline Wednesday night from someone saying that they’re “going to shoot up the school on Monday,” but did not say which one.

The police said they’ve had a juvenile calling in threats like this recently so they’re trying to see if it’s linked and that they’ll notify school administrations.

This is the second time Valley News Live’s whistleblower hotline received a threat. The first one was reported on November 1. The caller said that “someone’s going to shoot up the high school, ‘DL’ high school.”

Detroit Lakes Police said because it wasn’t clear if the caller meant Devil’s Lake or Detroit Lakes, a larger police presence was provided at those schools. The police identified the person who was involved with that threat.

