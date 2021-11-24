Advertisement

‘They become our family:’ US farming couple rescues Afghans

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17...
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minnesota (AP) - A Minnesota woman who worked as an agricultural adviser in the hinterlands of Afghanistan has been using her own time and money to get the Afghans who worked for her program out of the country.

So far, five of the men and their families have made it out with Caroline Clarin’s help. The 12 agricultural specialists, all traditional Afghan men, formed a deep, unexpected bond with their boss.

Her wife, Sheril Raymond, has been helping the families start their life in the remote town of Fergus Falls near the North Dakota border. The Afghans say they consider them family.

