Polk County man charged after beating dad with walker, documents allege

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is behind bars after officials say an argument with his father turned into beating his father with a walker earlier this week.

43-year-old Joseph Corneillie is charged with second-degree assault, felony threats of violence and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

East Grand Forks Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of 5th Ave. N.W. on Nov. 21. Officers say the male victim had three deep and open cuts on his left hand, as well as two deep and open cuts on his right hand.

The victim told investigators Corneillie had been over to his apartment earlier and the two got in a verbal argument. Documents say Corneillie became agitated and picked up his father’s walker and started to assault his dad with it. Corneillie struck the victim numerous times in the head and arms and documents say he told his dad that he was going to kill him.

However, Corneillie told officers a different story. Documents say he told investigators nothing happened, that he didn’t touch his dad and explained the marks on his dad and the blood were from his medication. Corneillie’s brother later contradicted Corneillie’s version of events, stating he witnessed exactly what his father reported.

A Polk County judge set Corneillie’s bail at $2,000 cash with conditions. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison. Corneillie remains in the Polk County Jail as of this publication, however a mugshot has not yet been provided.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.