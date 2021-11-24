Advertisement

Polk County man charged after beating dad with walker, documents allege

Police lights
Police lights(AP)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is behind bars after officials say an argument with his father turned into beating his father with a walker earlier this week.

43-year-old Joseph Corneillie is charged with second-degree assault, felony threats of violence and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

East Grand Forks Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of 5th Ave. N.W. on Nov. 21. Officers say the male victim had three deep and open cuts on his left hand, as well as two deep and open cuts on his right hand.

The victim told investigators Corneillie had been over to his apartment earlier and the two got in a verbal argument. Documents say Corneillie became agitated and picked up his father’s walker and started to assault his dad with it. Corneillie struck the victim numerous times in the head and arms and documents say he told his dad that he was going to kill him.

However, Corneillie told officers a different story. Documents say he told investigators nothing happened, that he didn’t touch his dad and explained the marks on his dad and the blood were from his medication. Corneillie’s brother later contradicted Corneillie’s version of events, stating he witnessed exactly what his father reported.

A Polk County judge set Corneillie’s bail at $2,000 cash with conditions. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison. Corneillie remains in the Polk County Jail as of this publication, however a mugshot has not yet been provided.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave’s to ‘temporarily close’ on Black Friday
Jail
Former ND jail worker charged for having sex with inmate
Kurt Groszhans
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges
April Carbone, baby Layla
Fundraiser set for woman, unborn baby killed in N. Fargo shooting
MOIS photo
UPDATE: FPD still searching for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

A former deputy tax collector in Rankin County was arrested on an embezzlement charge.
Tax filers, income drop in North Dakota during pandemic
Mendoza file mug
Manhunt over for man accused of killing two teens in head-on crash
NDT - Black Friday Boot Camp & Deals At Four Star Ninja Academy - November 24
NDT - Black Friday Boot Camp & Deals At Four Star Ninja Academy - November 24
NDT - The Benefits Of New Teeth Now - November 24
NDT - The Benefits Of New Teeth Now - November 24