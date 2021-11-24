Free Thanksgiving Dinners in North Dakota and Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and give thanks, but not everyone has family to provide a Thanksgiving dinner. Fortunately, community members are working to pick up the slack. Here are a few places you can go to get a free Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season.

Salvation Army says they’ll be serving free Thanksgiving meals at each of their eight locations in Greater Minnesota and North Dakota. Everyone is welcome, no questions asked.

Minnesota Salvation Army Locations:

- Albert Lea Salvation Army, 302 Court St., hot to-go dinners offered Tuesday, Nov. 23, 5–7 p.m.

- Austin Salvation Army, 409 1st Ave. NW, sit-down meal served Wednesday, Nov. 24, 5–6 p.m.

- Fergus Falls Salvation Army, 622 E. Vernon, sit-down meal served Thursday, Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. *Please call ahead to reserve a seat, 218-739-3448

- Rochester Salvation Army, 20 NE 1st Ave., sit-down meal served Thursday, Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

- St. Cloud Salvation Army, 400 Highway 10 S., hot to-go dinners offered Thursday, Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

North Dakota Salvation Army Location:

- Fargo Salvation Army, 304 Roberts St., sit-down meal served Wednesday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Barnesville:

- St. James UCC Church in Barnesville will host a community Thanksgiving meal. No charge and all are welcome from 11 am to 1 pm on Thanksgiving.

Jamestown:

- The 30th Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Concordia Lutheran Church is set for November 25th. The church at 502 1st Ave N. will provide meals through a drive-up process from 11 AM to 1 PM at the church. The dining room is closed due to covid.

Minot:

- Free Community Meals will be offered at the Christ Lutheran Church 502 17th St NW in Minot on Thanksgiving Day.

Jenkins, MN:

- The Jenkins VFW at 3341 Veterans Street in Jenkins, MN will be hosting a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner Thursday November 25th from 1PM to 4PM.

Marshall, MN:

- Grace Life Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, November 25th - serving from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Their address is: 601 East College Drive, Marshall, MN. Dine in.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.