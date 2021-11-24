CHILLY Start to Thanksgiving Day, but Enjoy the Sunshine

THANKSGIVING DAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected for today as high pressure moves in. Low temperatures in the morning start off COLD with single digits expected for most and a few folks north near or below zero! Highs will warm into the teens and 20s on a chilly afternoon. There won’t be much for wind or cloud cover until later this evening when a warm front moves in. This will allow for temperatures to rise overnight and into tomorrow morning. Friday will be milder for many, as temperatures rebound into the 27 to 35 degree range with increasing clouds and south wind with a warm front moving in from the west. Flakes or mixed showers could once again be in the forecast as the warmer air pushes in, especially north. We will be keeping an eye on this as well for Friday travelers.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures Saturday remain in the 30s and 40s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A few snow or mixed showers can’t be ruled out for Saturday morning, with clouds gradually decreasing through the afternoon. Sunday looks mild again with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The weekend is looking good at this point for post-Thanksgiving travel plans.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies remain Monday, and with plenty of sunshine, we’re expecting temperatures to warm into the 30s and 40s, with the potential for some 50s south. Temperatures cool down on a breezy Tuesday, with highs only reaching into the 20s and 30s under a few more clouds. We stay under a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday, with highs rebounding into the 30s and 40s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold morning with single digits! Remaining chilly under sunny skies. Low: 6. High: 22.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and south wind. Spotty showers possible. Low: 18. High: 35.

SATURDAY: A few showers possible, then decreasing clouds. Breezy. Low: 25. High: 39.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 23. High: 38.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 28. High: 45.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Windy. Low: 24. High: 36.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 23. High: 38.

