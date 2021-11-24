Advertisement

Bird Flu found in MN turkey flock

File turkey photo
File turkey photo(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Animal health officials say a strain of avian flu confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in southern Minnesota does not pose a risk to the public and there are no food safety concerns for consumers.

The state Board of Animal Health sys routine testing discovered low pathogenic avian influenza at a farm in Kandiyohi County.

The board quarantined the flock and plans to test those birds and other flocks in the area for signs of the disease. The virus is different from one that caused the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak in the Midwest in 2015.

The board is working with federal, state and industry partners on further steps to deal with the virus.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Dave’s to ‘temporarily close’ on Black Friday
Jail
Former ND jail worker charged for having sex with inmate
Kurt Groszhans
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges
MOIS photo
UPDATE: FPD still searching for missing 20-year-old woman
April Carbone, baby Layla
Fundraiser set for woman, unborn baby killed in N. Fargo shooting

Latest News

HOLIDAY SPENDING- NOVEMBER 23, 2021
Will consumers overspend on holiday shopping this year?
HOLIDAY SPENDING- NOVEMBER 23, 2021
HOLIDAY SPENDING- NOVEMBER 23, 2021
6:00PM news Nov. 23 - part 2
6:00PM news Nov. 23 - part 2
6:00PM news Nov. 23 - part 1
6:00PM news Nov. 23 - part 1