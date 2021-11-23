West Fargo gearing up for first ever ‘Small Business Saturday’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous businesses in West Fargo are preparing for their first ever ‘Small Business Saturday’. The city is using a passport program to encourage folks to get out there and shop locally.

“Because especially around the holiday season we want to that money going back into our neighbors pockets who run our locally owned businesses, so we’re really excited to support, not only our business community, but also our residents.” said Lauren Orchard, the economic development director for the city of West Fargo.

Over 50 businesses will be participating this Saturday, ranging from bars and restaurants to salons. This coincides with the holiday shopping ramping up.

“It is a lot. Come November and December it gets wild. It is all hands on deck but we absolutely love it, we are ready for it.” said Dani Gilseth, the co-owner of ‘Grateful Cratefulls’.

With last year’s local economy impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic, these business owners are glad to have some sense normalcy back in their lives. From customers back in the shops to being able to have that person-to-person interactions.

“Daily interactions with people in our community are what make being a small business owner really worth it. Getting to know people, getting to be a part of their live. That’s why we’re doing this.” said Dexter Dutton, the co-owner of ‘Thunder Coffee’.

This is also about helping the economy out in West Fargo. The impacts of COVID-19 along with the increase price hikes due to inflation has put the squeeze on businesses.

“This is also a time for us to recognize and give back to the resilient businesses that had the grit to get through 2020 and continue to provide us all with their products or services. At times it may be easy for us to take for granted the thriving downtown we have, or our vibrant mall, or the new and existing businesses that line our busy streets and avenues.” said Tyler Fischbach, the vice president of communications for the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.

How to participate in the passport program:

1. On Saturday, November 27th visit one of the participating businesses listed below to obtain a passport or print one off by clicking HERE.

2. Visit at least three participating businesses and ask for the employee to sign the back of the card.

3. Submit your completed passport by 12/1 one of two ways: (1) Drop off at City Hall, 800 4th Avenue East, West Fargo ND, 58078 in the north drop box or at the reception desk or (2) Submit electronically by clicking this form HERE.

4. On December 3rd the City will announce the winners of the three gift baskets valued at $250, $125, and $75 with items from your local favorites!

How do I participate as a business?

1. The Economic Development team will be visiting businesses to sign them up and provide a packet of information.

2. If the team does not reach you please email Morgan.Kastner@WestFargoND.Gov or call 701-515-5342.

Businesses participating in West Fargo’s ‘Small Business Saturday’:

Autowerks

Bar Down

Beyond Running

Birchwood Salon & Boutique

Deaner’s Diner

Grateful Cratefulls

Hooligans

Jade & Jasper

Lakemode/Traditions Liquors

Olive Street

Say Cheese Mac & Melt Co.

SheyWest

Silver Dollar Bar & Flying Pig Grill

Talula

Thunder Coffee

Traditions Restaurant & Bar

VFW

Visto’s Trailer Sales

