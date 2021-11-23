Precautions in place for local holiday parade after violent Waukesha incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Holiday parade planners in Fargo are on alert after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade planners are taking precautions to prevent what happened in Waukesha, Wisconsin, from happening in Fargo.

Police, fire, and city officials from both sides of the river along with the hired safety company met to discuss ways to keep participants and spectators safe.

“We actually undergo an arduous planning process,” said Downtown Community Partnership Executive Director Cindy Graffeo.

This year, those watching the parade from Veterans Memorial Bridge will stand behind a concrete barricade. Graffeo says this will offer more protection between the parade route and onlookers.

She also said police are working to get more heavy vehicles like snowplows and dump trucks staged at intersections, ‘out of an abundance of caution.’

The event’s staff are taking training classes with Fargo Police to learn crisis mitigation, to prepare them for emergencies that may come up. With thousands expected to attend this year’s parade, Graffeo said safety is at the forefront of their minds.

“We hope that the community feels safe and is confident that we have done what we need to do to plan for a healthy fun and safe event for our community,” said Graffeo.

The Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

