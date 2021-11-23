Advertisement

New Town Public School superintendent placed on administrative leave

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The New Town Public School Board has placed Superintendent Beth Zietz on paid administrative leave.

During a special board meeting Monday afternoon, all members voted to place Zietz on paid leave pending an investigation from a outside entity.

This comes amid questions over Zietz’s actions, following an incident where a student reportedly brought a weapon to school last week.

During the meeting, a unsatisfactory superintendent evaluation was also stated as a potential reason for the investigation and placement of leave.

Zietz did mention she was involved with two other on-going investigations at the moment.

Zietz is being asked to turn in her school keys.

There will be a special meeting Tuesday evening.

The district is not holding classes all this week. A post on the district’s Facebook page from Zietz indicated the board made the decision Friday to extend Thanksgiving break and take Nov. 22-23 off as well for COVID-19 cleaning and safety checks.

Your News Leader will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Joe's Diner
An East Grand Forks restaurant owner’s act of kindness to a stranger in need
The Eagle Run community in West Fargo.
West Fargo family on high alert after attempted break-in
MOIS photo
FPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman
Cat at Homeward Animal Shelter
‘We’re busting at the seams.”: Holidays not helping extreme overcrowding at Homeward Animal Shelter

Latest News

The city of West Fargo is implementing new water meters.
West Fargo gearing up for first ever ‘Small Business Saturday’
News - West Fargo gearing up for first ever 'Small Business Saturday' - Nov. 22, 2021
News - West Fargo gearing up for first ever 'Small Business Saturday' - Nov. 22, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - Part 2 November 22, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - Part 2 November 22, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - Part 1 November 22, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - Part 1 November 22, 2021
Cat at Homeward Animal Shelter
‘We’re busting at the seams.”: Holidays not helping extreme overcrowding at Homeward Animal Shelter