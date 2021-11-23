Fundraiser set for woman, unborn baby killed in N. Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Community members are working hard to raise money for the family of the soon-to-be mother who was gunned down at work last week.

Fargo Police say it was just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 when 35-year-old Anthony Reese opened fire on Richard ‘Richie’ Pittman, 43, and April Carbone, 32, as revenge after being let go from his job. Reese has since been charged with three counts of murder and faces the rest of his life in prison. Carbone was 35-weeks pregnant with the couple’s daughter they named Layla at the time of the shooting.

A fundraiser has been organized to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Moorhead American Legion located at 303 30th St. N., with all proceeds going toward expenses related to Carbone and baby Layla’s death. Organizers say the food and music will be provided, as well as a silent auction and freewill offering.

Organizers say they are still looking for silent auction items to be donated. If interested, you can email Kayla at: kaylalancor@gmail.com

A GoFundMe for Carbone and baby Layla can be found here.

