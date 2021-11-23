Former ND jail worker charged for having sex with inmate

RAMSEY COUNTY N.D. (Valley News Live) - A warrant is out for a woman accused of abusing her authoritative power and having sex with an inmate.

36-year-old Shandra Lyndsey Jaquith is charged with one felony count of sexual abuse of a ward.

In-depth court documents were not available to the public, but one file from late October states Jaquith had a sexual relationship with an inmate of the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center in Devils Lake in February of 2020. Documents say at the time of the incidents, Jaquith was employed at the jail as a correctional officer sergeant and had both ‘supervisory and disciplinary authority over’ the inmate.

Regardless of age, federal law states inmates cannot legally give consent to any sexual acts.

If convicted, Jaquith faces up to five years in prison. As of this publication, Jaquith has not been arrested. A request has been made for an official photo of Ms. Jaquith.

