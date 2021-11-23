Famous Dave’s to ‘temporarily close’ on Black Friday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A restaurant focused on BBQ meat in the metro says it will be ‘temporarily closed’ starting on Black Friday.

Famous Dave’s along 45th St. S. has a sign on the door saying “Sadly, we will be temporarily closing our doors as of 11/26/2021. The owners came to this hard decision over the last few months and unfortunately at this time we do not have a re-open date.”

The restaurant says it will be running special deals all week with a final sale of products on Nov. 26.

