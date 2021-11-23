Cold Front Brings Falling Temps, Gusty Wind, Spotty Snow

TODAY: We’re tracking the potential of some snowflakes and wind on Wednesday as another cold front sweeps through. It’s not at all looking to be a big snow-maker for all of us, but some areas of snow and gusty winds could make for tougher travel in some areas with slick roads and some reduced visibility. Expect morning temperatures Wednesday to be in the teens and 20s, with afternoon highs falling quickly into the teens. There could be occassional gusts to 40 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected for Thanksgiving Day as high pressure moves in. Low temperatures in the morning start off COLD with single digits expected for most. Highs will warm into the teens and 20s on a chilly afternoon. Friday will be milder for many, as temperatures rebound into the 27 to 35 degree range with increasing clouds and south wind with a warm front moving in from the west. Flakes or mixed showers could once again be in the forecast as the warmer air pushes in, especially north. We will be keeping an eye on this as well for Friday travelers.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures Saturday remain in the 30s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A few showers can’t be ruled out for Saturday morning, with clouds gradually decreasing through the afternoon. Sunday looks milder yet with temperatures in the 30s and 40s! The weekend is looking good at this point for post-Thanksgiving travel plans.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies remain Monday, and with plenty of sunshine, we’re expecting temperatures to warm into the 30s and 40s, with the potential for some 50s south. Temperatures cool down on a windy Tuesday, with highs only reaching into the 20s and 30s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and colder. Steady or falling temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of flakes. Low: 25. High: 28.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold morning with single digits! Remaining chilly under sunny skies. Low: 9. High: 22.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and south wind. Spotty showers possible. Low: 15. High: 35.

SATURDAY: A few showers possible, then decreasing clouds. Breezy. Low: 25. High: 39.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 23. High: 38.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 28. High: 45.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Windy. Low: 24. High: 32.

