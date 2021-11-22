West Fargo family on high alert after attempted break-in

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Andrens in the Eagle Run community had quite the scare on Friday after someone attempted to break-in to their home in West Fargo.

“My son saw somebody walk by our window, which is not crazy because we have people over all the time, and then somebody came up and just like, they knocked on the door really hard, like angrily, and just tried to jingle the handle to come in.” said Randy Andren.

Andren’s son describes the man with a white hoodie and grey pants. A similar description that has come up in discussion between neighbors according to Andren. The incident has left his son shaken up.

“He was definitely freaked out, he was down there thinking of contingency plans if this person were to come back and break into the house. So he’s pretty freaked out.”

The West Fargo Police Dept. has tips online to help prevent break-ins from happening. These range from locking all of your doors and windows to installing alarm systems within the home.

West Fargo PD tips and info for break-in prevention:

-Always lock your doors and windows

-Never leave the extra house key in obvious places

-Exterior doors should have dead bolt locks

-Be sure to have a good quality alarm system that has been installed by a licensed alarm company.

-Install a wide angle lens viewer/camera for the front door

“Keep the doors locked, I know a lot of people in the neighborhood have like one of those ring doorbells. We’re talking about getting one now,”. said Andren. “It is a relatively quiet neighborhood, but things kind of picked up in Fargo, you just never know what’s going to happen. Having the doors locked is always a good principle to follow.”

WFPD also says that one should not try to stop a criminal as it could be dangerous. In the case of emergency, call ‘9-1-1′.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.