Advertisement

Top Talkers - November 22

By David Spofford
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eagle Run community in West Fargo.
West Fargo family on high alert after attempted break-in
MAHNOMEN FIRE
Gas station in Mahnomen catches on fire
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
cat
Local shelter advises people to be extra careful with their pets this winter
Joe's Diner
An East Grand Forks restaurant owner’s act of kindness to a stranger in need

Latest News

NDT - Christmas At Fargo's Broadway Square - November 22
Christmas At Fargo’s Broadway Square - November 22
NDT - Small Business Saturday At Unglued - November 22
Small Business Saturday At Unglued - November 22
NDT - Gift Giving Tips & Hot Deals - November
Gift Giving Tips & Hot Deals - November
NDT - Giving Hearts Day Gift Cards - November 22
Giving Hearts Day Gift Cards - November 22