FPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman

MOIS photo
MOIS photo(Fargo Police)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department are asking for your help finding a missing woman who hasn’t been seen for five days.

Police say 20-year-old Fallon Mois, of Fargo, was reported missing today by her family, but they say Mois was last seen on the 17th.

Ms. Mois is described as 5′3″, 115 lbs, has bleach blond hair with some pink in it, and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Ms. Mois was last wearing.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

