Family displaced after house fire in Trail, MN

Generic fire graphic
Generic fire graphic(AP)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRAIL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Polk County family is displaced after a fire destroyed their home.

The sheriff’s office says the fire happened shortly after noon in Trail, MN, which is about 15 minutes south of Oklee.

Authorities say the fire was started by a 20-pound propane tank that was brought inside to thaw out.

A resident and a child were home when the fire started.

They only suffered minor injuries.

The house was deemed a complete loss.

