Warming Up To Start the Week

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be falling into the teens and low 20s by early evening with single digit wind chills! The coldest spots will be across west-central MN where it takes longer for clouds to move in.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday morning looks to bring the coldest of the air behind the cold front, with morning temps dropping into the single digits to teens. Increasing clouds along with a warm front will keep some from dipping into the single digits. Monday’s highs will begin a nice warm up with the warm front in our western and southern counties with highs in the 30s west to mid 20s east and north. Expect a really nice warm up Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the 30s to upper 40s south and west! Tuesday is shaping up to be a bit on the breezy side with a warm south wind, but the warmest day of the week.

WEDNESDAY: We’re tracking the potential of some snowflakes and wind on Wednesday as another cold front sweeps through. At this point, with Wednesday being a major travel day nationwide, this system has our attention and we will continue to provide updates on our VNL Weather App and on Valley News Live. It’s not at all looking to be a big snow-maker for all of us, but some areas of snow and gusty winds could make for tougher travel in some areas. Expect morning temperatures Wednesday to be in the teens and 20s, with afternoon highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

THANKSGIVING DAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected for Thanksgiving Day as high pressure moves in. Low temperatures in the morning start off COLD with single digits expected for most. Highs will warm into the teens and 20s on a chilly afternoon. Friday will be milder for many, as temperatures rebound into the 27 to 35 range with increasing clouds and south wind with a warm front moving in from the west. Flakes could once again be in the forecast as the warmer air pushes in, especially north. We will be keeping an eye on this as well for Friday travellers.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures Saturday remain in the 30s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Sunday looks milder yet with temperatures near 40 for some! The weekend is looking good at this point for post-Thanksgiving travel plans.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Morning clouds. Chilly morning! Afternoon sun. Low: 15. High: 36.

TUESDAY: Warmer with mainly cloudy skies. Breezy south wind. Low: 26. High: 47.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and colder. Steady or falling temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of flakes. Low: 25. High: 31.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold morning with single digits! Remaining chilly under sunny skies. Low: 9. High: 22.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and south wind. Spotty showers of snow. Low: 15. High: 32.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Low: 19. High: 34.

SUNDAY: Temperatures warming. A few clouds. Low: 23. High: 38.

