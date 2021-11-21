‘Giving is contagious’: Helping those in need in the spirit of Thanksgiving

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is Thanksgiving next week, and businesses and organizations in the Fargo-Moorhead area are pinching in to help those in need.

One of those groups is ‘The Joy Project’. Now, while their main focus is on Christmas, they say that the collaborations between the different organizations is important in helping those in need.

“Giving is contagious and once you really get out there and realize what an impact you can have on people you want to do more and you want to help more people. A lot of times there is a lot of collaboration between organizations to make things work.” said Marisa Bengston-Loerzel, the founder of ‘The Joy Project’.

Shops like ‘Holland’s’ have jumped in as well. While they may night meet the people that their donations benefit, in the end, it means a lot to them to know someone will have a hot meal when they need it most on Thanksgiving.

“There’s so many people in our community that need help and we love to give back.” said Sarah Lilijestrand, owner of Holland’s.

List of food banks and distributors in the Fargo-Moorhead area:

Emergency Food Pantry - 701-237-9337

Dorothy Day Food Pantry - 218-284-8895

Fargo-Moorhead Coalition for Homeless Persons - 701-364-2697

Salvation Army - 701-232-5565

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.