Advertisement

Gas station in Mahnomen catches on fire

MAHNOMEN FIRE
MAHNOMEN FIRE(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A gas station in Mahnomen caught on fire earlier this evening.

According to the Mahnomen Fire Department, a fire started at the Cenex convenience store and spread through the roof.

More than 5 emergency response teams from neighboring towns provided mutual aid.

No word on any injuries.

Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Grove teacher placed on leave after allegations of inappropriate cell phone use
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
police lights graphic
Man shoots through couch, apartment floor while cleaning gun
Pittman, Carbone
“It’s senseless.”: Friend remembers couple, unborn child killed in N. Fargo
Police lights graphic
Man saved from car partially submerged in water following crash

Latest News

cat
Local shelter advises people to be extra careful with their pets this winter
VNL Weather at 10:00PM Saturday November 20
VNL Weather at 10:00PM Saturday November 20
Donations at the Holland's store in Moorhead, MN.
‘Giving is contagious’: Helping those in need in the spirit of Thanksgiving
VNL Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY November 20
VNL Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY November 20