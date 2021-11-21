Gas station in Mahnomen catches on fire

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A gas station in Mahnomen caught on fire earlier this evening.

According to the Mahnomen Fire Department, a fire started at the Cenex convenience store and spread through the roof.

More than 5 emergency response teams from neighboring towns provided mutual aid.

No word on any injuries.

Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.