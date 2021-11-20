Strong Cold Front Moving In Overnight

TONIGHT: After sunset, a cold front will begin sliding out of Canada. That will bring increasing wind from the southwest switching to the northwest. Expect a chance of snow showers north overnight into Sunday. Along with the cold front, the wind will become quite gusty. Expect wind from the northwest 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. The strongest winds will be in northwestern MN, closer to the main area of low pressure to the north. This is also the same area light snow is expected to fall. Although snowfall will only be a dusting or so, blowing and drifting snow overnight and Sunday will lead to quickly changing visibility at times.

SUNDAY: The cold front continues southeast on Sunday and a few spotty snow showers are possible along with it as it ushers in colder air behind it. Temperatures Sunday morning start in the 20s, but by dinner time, expect them to fall into the teens with a cold wind. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible on a blustery and cold close to the weekend.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday morning looks to bring the coldest of the air behind the cold front, with morning temps dropping into the single digits to teens. Monday’s highs will begin a nice warm up though in our western and southern counties with highs in the 30s west to mid 20s east and north. Expect a nice warm up Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the 30s to mid 40s south and west! Tuesday is shaping up to be a bit on the breezy side with a warm south wind.

WEDNESDAY: We’re tracking the potential of some snowflakes and wind on Wednesday, though computer models are not fully in agreement with the track and strength of said system. At this point, with Wednesday being a major travel day nationwide, this system has our attention and we will continue to provide updates on our VNL Weather App and on Valley News Live. Expect morning temperatures Wednesday to be in the teens and 20s, with afternoon highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

THANKSGIVING DAY & FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Thanksgiving Day. Low temperatures in the morning start off in the teens for most with some single digits north. Highs will warm into the teens and 20s on a chilly afternoon. Friday will be milder for many, as temperatures rebound into the 27 to 35 range with increasing clouds and south wind. Flakes could once again be in the forecast as the warmer air pushes in, especially north.

SATURDAY: High pressure slides in for the weekend and temperatures remain in the 30s for Saturday. The day is looking very pleasant with mostly sunny skies and relatively light winds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Steady to falling temperatures! Mostly cloudy. Cooler and windy. Slight chance of snow, mainly north. Morning: 28. Afternoon: 21.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Cold morning! Low: 10. High: 36.

TUESDAY: Warmer with some cloudy skies developing. Breezy south wind. Low: 26. High: 47.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and colder. Steady or falling temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of flakes. Low: 25. High: 28.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A few clouds on a crisp holiday Cool north wind. Low: 14. High: 22.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and south wind. Spotty showers of snow. Low: 15. High: 32.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 19. High: 34.

