Photo firm ordered to preserve websites; owes $25K in rent

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A judge has ordered Glasser Images to preserve its websites as the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office investigates the abrupt closure of the Bismarck photography studio last month.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the business also is facing a possible eviction from its downtown location. It owes its landlord $25,000 in rent and late fees accrued since September, according to court documents.

South Central District Judge David Reich issued the order concerning the websites Thursday after a hearing last week in which Glasser’s attorney said the studio would preserve all evidence “to the best of our ability” and the state’s decision to seek a court order was premature.

The attorney general’s office argued that it had previously tried but failed to secure adequate assurance from Glasser’s lawyers that its websites would be maintained.

Glasser Images photographed weddings throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Colorado. Owner Jack Glasser has said the studio could not remain financially viable, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic.

The photo studio announced it would be unable to refund clients when it closed, leaving many engaged couples who had booked its services for their weddings out thousands of dollars. The attorney general’s office is investigating to determine if fraud occurred.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.