North Dakota high school state volleyball tournament, semifinals

By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Northern Cass will face Linton/HMB in the Class B state championship Saturday in Bismarck. The Jaguars remain undefeated going into the final game of the season after surviving a 3-2 battle with Kenmare in the semifinals.

The Lions have yet to drop a set in their playoff run through the regional tournament, and the state tournament. That record is put to the test Saturday against the Jaguars.

In the Class A tournament, it will be an all-west title game as Bismarck took down the EDC champion West Fargo Packers in straight sets. On the other half of the bracket the WDA champion Century Patriots defeated Fargo Shanley 3-0 to face their crosstown rival Saturday in the championship match.

