Fosston students donate more than 5,500 toiletry items to neighbors in need

FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Preschool-12th grade students in Fosston collected and donated 5,598 toiletry items to the local Loaves and Fishes food shelf.

After two weeks of collecting, they sorted the items Friday afternoon, then sent them on a school bus to be delivered.

Student leaders tell us they brainstormed and decided many drives gather food or clothing, but toiletry items are often overlooked. Ellis Wiener and Lexy Illies are 6th grade Student Leaders at Magelssen Elementary in Fosston. Ellis tells us, “It made me feel good to do the toiletry drive because I like to help out my community. It feels good to help out people in need.”

Lexy says, “As a community, we really need to give back and help the community itself. If not us, then who?”

On top of all the donations, the students are also working with the food shelf for their “Give Thanks, Give Back” challenge through Thrivent, allowing the food shelf to receive a $500 grant.

