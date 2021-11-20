Advertisement

Fosston students donate more than 5,500 toiletry items to neighbors in need

Fosston Toiletry Drive
Fosston Toiletry Drive(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Preschool-12th grade students in Fosston collected and donated 5,598 toiletry items to the local Loaves and Fishes food shelf.

After two weeks of collecting, they sorted the items Friday afternoon, then sent them on a school bus to be delivered.

Student leaders tell us they brainstormed and decided many drives gather food or clothing, but toiletry items are often overlooked. Ellis Wiener and Lexy Illies are 6th grade Student Leaders at Magelssen Elementary in Fosston. Ellis tells us, “It made me feel good to do the toiletry drive because I like to help out my community. It feels good to help out people in need.”

Lexy says, “As a community, we really need to give back and help the community itself. If not us, then who?”

On top of all the donations, the students are also working with the food shelf for their “Give Thanks, Give Back” challenge through Thrivent, allowing the food shelf to receive a $500 grant.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Reese mugshot
UPDATE: Suspect facing three murder charges for shooting couple, unborn child
Pittman, Carbone
“It’s senseless.”: Friend remembers couple, unborn child killed in N. Fargo
N. Fargo shooting, suspect
Two dead, man in custody after north Fargo shooting
Fargo man says gas bill tripled in one month
‘We have a big problem’: Fargo man says gas bill tripled in one month
Dareion Hildreth, 27
Woman arrested for DUI at Valley City Elementary School

Latest News

Northern Express
First-of-its-kind holiday event coming to Moorhead
Evidence bag
Guns, fingerprints no longer able to be processed in ND
6:00PM news Nov. 19 - part 2
6:00PM news Nov. 19 - part 2
6:00PM news Nov. 19 - part 3
6:00PM news Nov. 19 - part 3