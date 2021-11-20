First-of-its-kind holiday event coming to Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new holiday event in its first year is coming to the Red River Valley. The Northern Express will be bringing holiday magic to Minnesota with locations in both Moorhead and Excelsior, MN near the Twin Cities.

In Moorhead, they’ll be transforming Rustic Oaks into a holiday village complete with Santa pictures, North Pole character breakfasts, Clydesdale sleigh rides, a Christmas market and more.

Organizers say the immersive holiday experience is unlike anything our communities have seen before.

“Guests will experience the merriest of food and drinks, undertake winter adventures, rejoice together in the holiday season and create memories for a lifetime,” said founder Wynne Reece.

The Northern Express is dedicated to giving back and investing in the local community, with eight charitable partners including Masonic Children’s, Homeward Animal Shelter and Gigi’s Playhouse, among others.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. December 10-12th.

For more information and the link to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.