Baumgartner’s Career-High Leads Dragon Men Past Mayville State, 84-70

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A career-high from Gavin Baumgartner helped the Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team top Mayville State, 84-70 in non-conference action Friday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse.

MSUM is now 4-3 on the year.

Baumgartner scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 22 of which came in the second half. His previous career-high was 31 set against Minnesota Crookston in Dec. 2019. He also led with five assists.

Senior forward Gatdoar Kueth had 15 points off the bench for MSUM while sophomore forward Dane Zimmer had his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

MSUM shot 45.7 percent (32-of-70) for the game compared to 51 percent (26-of-51) for Mayville. The Dragons had a 42-30 edge in rebounds, including a commanding 15-2 edge in offensive boards.

The Comets led 63-61 with 7:06 left but the Dragons responded thanks to Baumgartner, who at one point scored nine straight MSUM points. He scored 17 points over the final seven minutes as MSUM went on a 23-7 run to close the game out.

MSUM hosts Northern State at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to open Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.