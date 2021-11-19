Advertisement

Woman arrested for DUI at Valley City Elementary School

Dareion Hildreth, 27
Dareion Hildreth, 27(Barnes County Sheriff's Office)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A woman was arrested for DUI in Valley City after crashing into a parked vehicle at an elementary school.

Valley City Police responded to the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to NewsDakota.com, witnesses told police that 27-year-old Dareion Robin Hildreth lost control of her vehicle, crashed into a parked vehicle, and the impact from the crash hit another parked vehicle in the lot. No injuries were reported.

Hildreth was arrested for DUI with a minor at the scene. She is also facing a charge of reckless endangerment and driving while license was suspended.

