Advertisement

Three Ways To Use Cranberries - November 19

By David Spofford
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cranberries 3 Ways: Recipes By Ashley Sornsin

Cranberry Salsa

  • 3 cups cranberries
  • 1 apple, chopped
  • ½ red pepper, chopped
  • ¼ red onion, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno, chopped
  • ½ cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro
  • 1 Tbsp lemon juice
  • ½ tsp sea salt + ½ tsp black pepper

Combine all ingredients in blender and pulse until combined. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow flavors to combine.

Maple Cinnamon Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Potatoes and Cranberries

  • 1 lb brussel sprouts, cut in half
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½” pieces
  • 1 cup cranberries
  • 3 Tbsp maple syrup
  • 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  • ¼ cup pecans (optional)

Set oven to 425. Whisk together wet ingredients and spices, drizzle over cut vegetables and toss to coat. Pout onto baking pan or dish and roast for 25 minutes. Add pecans (optional) roast another 5-10 min.

Frozen Cranberry Bars

  • 1 ¼ cup raw almonds
  • 1 cup dates, pitted
  • 1/8 tsp sea salt
  • 1 ½ cups raw cashews, soaked and drained
  • 1 cup cranberries
  • ½ cup refined coconut oil, melted
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp sea salt

Combine crust ingredients in food processor.  Press crust into a parchment paper lined 8x8 baking pan.  Freeze while making the filling.  Combine filling ingredients into blender, blend until smooth.  Pour on top of crust and allow to harden for 2 hours.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Reese mugshot
UPDATE: Suspect facing three murder charges for shooting couple, unborn child
Pittman, Carbone
“It’s senseless.”: Friend remembers couple, unborn child killed in N. Fargo
N. Fargo shooting, suspect
Two dead, man in custody after north Fargo shooting
Fargo man says gas bill tripled in one month
‘We have a big problem’: Fargo man says gas bill tripled in one month
Mystery surrounding reported shots fired in Grand Forks

Latest News

NDT - Top Talkers - November 19
Top Talkers - November 19
NDT - Birthday Bags At The Bridge Pantry - November 19
Birthday Bags At The Bridge Pantry - November 19
NDT - Physical Therapy To Help With Balance - November 19
Physical Therapy To Help With Balance - November 19
NDT - Free COVID 19 Testing For Businesses & Workers - November 19
Free COVID 19 Testing For Businesses & Workers - November 19