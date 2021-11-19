Three Ways To Use Cranberries - November 19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cranberries 3 Ways: Recipes By Ashley Sornsin

Cranberry Salsa

3 cups cranberries

1 apple, chopped

½ red pepper, chopped

¼ red onion, chopped

1 jalapeno, chopped

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

1/3 cup maple syrup

¼ cup fresh cilantro

1 Tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp sea salt + ½ tsp black pepper

Combine all ingredients in blender and pulse until combined. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow flavors to combine.

Maple Cinnamon Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Potatoes and Cranberries

1 lb brussel sprouts, cut in half

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½” pieces

1 cup cranberries

3 Tbsp maple syrup

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp sea salt

¼ cup pecans (optional)

Set oven to 425. Whisk together wet ingredients and spices, drizzle over cut vegetables and toss to coat. Pout onto baking pan or dish and roast for 25 minutes. Add pecans (optional) roast another 5-10 min.

Frozen Cranberry Bars

1 ¼ cup raw almonds

1 cup dates, pitted

1/8 tsp sea salt

1 ½ cups raw cashews, soaked and drained

1 cup cranberries

½ cup refined coconut oil, melted

1/3 cup maple syrup

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup water

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp sea salt

Combine crust ingredients in food processor. Press crust into a parchment paper lined 8x8 baking pan. Freeze while making the filling. Combine filling ingredients into blender, blend until smooth. Pour on top of crust and allow to harden for 2 hours.

