Advertisement

Oak Grove teacher placed on leave after allegations of inappropriate cell phone use

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A teacher at the Oak Grove north campus has been placed on administrative leave, pending a police investigation.

Oak Grove President Michael Slette says in an email to parents that the allegations against the teacher involve the inappropriate use of a cell phone in the classroom.

President Slette says Oak Grove is taking measures to protect the safety and privacy of students during this time. Fargo Police confirm they are activity investigating the case and could not comment any further.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Reese mugshot
UPDATE: Suspect facing three murder charges for shooting couple, unborn child
Pittman, Carbone
“It’s senseless.”: Friend remembers couple, unborn child killed in N. Fargo
N. Fargo shooting, suspect
Two dead, man in custody after north Fargo shooting
Fargo man says gas bill tripled in one month
‘We have a big problem’: Fargo man says gas bill tripled in one month
Dareion Hildreth, 27
Woman arrested for DUI at Valley City Elementary School

Latest News

4:00PM News November 19 - Part 2
4:00PM News November 19 - Part 2
4:00PM News November 19 - Part 1
4:00PM News November 19 - Part 1
Monarch Platform robot
Diagnostic lung cancer robot first of its kind in North Dakota
Noon News November 19 - Part 2
Noon News November 19 - Part 2