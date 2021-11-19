Oak Grove teacher placed on leave after allegations of inappropriate cell phone use

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A teacher at the Oak Grove north campus has been placed on administrative leave, pending a police investigation.

Oak Grove President Michael Slette says in an email to parents that the allegations against the teacher involve the inappropriate use of a cell phone in the classroom.

President Slette says Oak Grove is taking measures to protect the safety and privacy of students during this time. Fargo Police confirm they are activity investigating the case and could not comment any further.

