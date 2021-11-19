Advertisement

Man shoots through couch, apartment floor while cleaning gun

police lights graphic
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing potential charges after police say he shot his gun through a piece of furniture and into an apartment below his.

Grand Forks Police say they were called to an apartment in the 4300 block of Pioneer Dr. for reports of a bullet that flew into the caller’s apartment on Thursday, Nov. 18 around 6 p.m.

When officers arrive, they talked to the man who originally fired the gun. Police say Randall Brown was cleaning his gun when it went off and shot into the neighboring apartment. The bullet was found lodged in the floor of the other apartment, according to authorities.

No one was hurt in the incident and police say a charge against Brown will now be forwarded to the city prosecutor.

Authorities say they respond to several calls like this every year and they’re reminding people to practice proper firearm safety.

