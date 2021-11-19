Advertisement

Man saved from car partially submerged in water following crash

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEAR BADGER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from his injuries after authorities say his car went airborne and then was partially submerged in water.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 18 around 11 p.m., they responded to a crash along Hwy. 11 and Co. Rd. 114 near Badger.

The crash report says 25-year-old Joshua Blazek of Badger was heading east on Hwy. 11 when he went into the ditch, hit an embankment and flew in the air before becoming partially submerged in water.

Authorities say the airbags went off and Blazek was hurt but is expected to be ok. He was taken to the Roseau hospital for treatment.

Troopers say alcohol was involved in the crash. No one else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

