GiGi’s Playhouse hosts Thanksgiving meal with the help of Red River Human Services

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gigi’s Playhouse put on its annual Thanksgiving meal today.

Back in May, Gigi’s playhouse burned down.

Yesterday, Red River Human Services opened the doors to its new facility.

It has a gym and a kitchen where the playhouse was able to cook and serve the holiday meal.

GiGi’s is waiting for its new building to be completed.

”We are excited. We have bids out and the contract will start in the beginning of the new year, with hopes to be in by next summer or next fall. But with construction. We’ll have to just wait and see where our timeline falls, but we’re really excited to move forward,” says GiGi’s Playhouse Executive Director Heather Lorenzen.

Right now, they’re running eight of their 22 programs in a temporary location while the new playhouse is being built.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.