Fargo Park District prepares for winter activities

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Colder weather is coming fast, and you may be wondering how you can still enjoy the outdoors.

Fargo Parks is working hard to make sure everything is ready for some winter fun.

Most importantly, they have to prepare their facilities for some subzero temperatures.

“We do quite a bit. We make that transition from our summertime activities to our winter time activities by winterizing all of our seasonal buildings. That’s really the first step of getting our equipment put away,” says Fargo Park District’s park director Dave Bietz.

Fargo Parks will be offering events like the Frostival, Santa Village, and the Pond Hockey Classic.

“As soon as the temperature allows we’ll start getting our ice rinks, our outdoor ice rinks ready and our broadway square is getting going and our tree lighting is next week,” says the park director.

The Fargo Parks website says the Scheels skating rink and skate shack will be open to the public the day after the November 23rd tree lighting in Broadway Square.

However, it may be a little longer for people to be able to get out there.

“We get a lot of calls this time of year when it starts to turn and people are excited. They’re like when are the ice rinks going to be ready what we need to build good ice is really about a week to two weeks of temperatures that are ten degrees or colder. That will freeze the ground right on top and we can form our ice,” says Bietz.

For those excited to start skating, Lights at the outdoor rinks will be on for evening hours and will turn off for the night at 8 pm.

Here’s the link to Fargo Park District’s list of scheduled events.

