Early copy of the US Constitution sells for $41 million

By CNN
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - One of the oldest surviving copies of the United States Constitution has a new owner.

Sotheby’s says it sold at an auction for $41 million Thursday.

The company says it was printed in 1787 for delegates of the Constitutional Convention and Continental Congress.

They had been drafting the document and their printers created 500 copies of the final, official edition.

Only a few are left and this copy is the only one with a private owner.

A group of cryptocurrency investors had pooled $40 million in an unsuccessful bid for the document.

Sotheby’s had expected to get up to $20 million for the copy.

