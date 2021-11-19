Controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue to be housed in Medora

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation announced on Friday they’ve entered into an agreement with the City of New York to house a controversial statue of Teddy Roosevelt.

Officials in New York say the long-term loan will allow the statue to be “appropriately contextualized.”

In a press release from the Library, Theodore Roosevelt the fifth said; “Rather than burying a troubling work of art, we ought to learn from it. It is fitting that the statue is being relocated to a place where its composition can be recontextualized to facilitate difficult, complex, and inclusive discussions.”

The Teddy Roosevelt Library will seek to recontextualize the statue by consulting an advisory council made up of historians, scholars, artists, and representatives of the Indigenous Tribal and Black communities.

The library is set to open in 2026.

