Advertisement

Controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue to be housed in Medora

(Gray DC)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation announced on Friday they’ve entered into an agreement with the City of New York to house a controversial statue of Teddy Roosevelt.

Officials in New York say the long-term loan will allow the statue to be “appropriately contextualized.”

In a press release from the Library, Theodore Roosevelt the fifth said; “Rather than burying a troubling work of art, we ought to learn from it. It is fitting that the statue is being relocated to a place where its composition can be recontextualized to facilitate difficult, complex, and inclusive discussions.”

The Teddy Roosevelt Library will seek to recontextualize the statue by consulting an advisory council made up of historians, scholars, artists, and representatives of the Indigenous Tribal and Black communities.

The library is set to open in 2026.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Reese mugshot
UPDATE: Suspect facing three murder charges for shooting couple, unborn child
Pittman, Carbone
“It’s senseless.”: Friend remembers couple, unborn child killed in N. Fargo
N. Fargo shooting, suspect
Two dead, man in custody after north Fargo shooting
Fargo man says gas bill tripled in one month
‘We have a big problem’: Fargo man says gas bill tripled in one month
Dareion Hildreth, 27
Woman arrested for DUI at Valley City Elementary School

Latest News

Diagnostic lung cancer robot first of its kind in North Dakota
Valley News Live at 5:00PM KVLY -Diagnostic lung cancer robot first of its kind in North Dakota
Anderson says turkey numbers and pounds produced are at their lowest numbers since 2015,...
How turkey prices stack up in the Red River Valley
5:00PM News Nov. 19- Part 1
5:00PM News Nov. 19- Part 1
5:00PM News Nov. 19- Part 3
5:00PM News Nov. 19- Part 3
5:00PM News Nov. 19- Part 2
5:00PM News Nov. 19- Part 2