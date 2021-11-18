WF School District to consider buying land for new elementary

(AP) - West Fargo school leaders will be considering a land purchase that will be the home of the district’s newest elementary school. It involves ten acres in Rocking Horse Farm and would be west of Veteran’s Boulevard and north of 51st Avenue South. The new school would be linked to Liberty Middle and Sheyenne High schools. Money for the land purchase would likely come from bonds approved back in 2018. The district is looking to offer just over 3 million dollars for the property. The site would accommodate a 3-section elementary school with staff parking and a bus loop, as well as playground facilities to serve up to 480 students.

