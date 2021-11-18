Advertisement

Two arrested in Moorhead after drug bust

Drugs found in Moorhead
Drugs found in Moorhead(Moorhead Police Department)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say on Wednesday, November 17th, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol stopped a vehicle on I-94 after they received some information that two men from Moorhead have been transporting dangerous and illegal drugs from Minneapolis to Moorhead.

Deputies say during a search of the vehicle, officers found 15 small bags containing 343 pills, each pill marked with “M30″. Police say the description is known to be a counterfeit drug, responsible for doubling the number of yearly overdoses. Police say the drug tested positive for containing fentanyl and that the street value seized is $12,000.

33-year-old Brady Allen Swanson and 31-year-old Matthew Brian Katz have both been booked into the Clay County Jail and charges for First Degree Felony Distribution of a Controlled Substance have been forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N. Fargo shooting, suspect
Two dead, man in custody after north Fargo shooting
Anthony Reese mugshot
UPDATE: Suspect facing three murder charges for shooting couple, unborn child
Deadly crash graphic
Man dies in N. Fargo crash involving traffic signal
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Highway closed while authorities investigate crash
School Threat Graphic
Threat made against Grand Forks school, suspect identified

Latest News

WF School District to consider buying land for new elementary
NDT - Daily Motivation - November 18
NDT - Daily Motivation - November 18
NDT - Holiday Hot List For Our Pets - November 18
NDT - Holiday Hot List For Our Pets - November 18
How A Senior Real Estate Specialist Can Help You Plan Your Future Housing - November 18
NDT - How A Senior Real Estate Specialist Can Help You Plan Your Future Housing - November 18