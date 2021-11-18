Two arrested in Moorhead after drug bust

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say on Wednesday, November 17th, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol stopped a vehicle on I-94 after they received some information that two men from Moorhead have been transporting dangerous and illegal drugs from Minneapolis to Moorhead.

Deputies say during a search of the vehicle, officers found 15 small bags containing 343 pills, each pill marked with “M30″. Police say the description is known to be a counterfeit drug, responsible for doubling the number of yearly overdoses. Police say the drug tested positive for containing fentanyl and that the street value seized is $12,000.

33-year-old Brady Allen Swanson and 31-year-old Matthew Brian Katz have both been booked into the Clay County Jail and charges for First Degree Felony Distribution of a Controlled Substance have been forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office.

