State officials reflect on the death of Ret. Brig. Gen. Al Palmer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - State officials in North Dakota reflected on retired Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Al Palmer after his death Tuesday night. Recently, Palmer helped establish the Grand Forks Veterans Memorial Park.

“Al Palmer had an immeasurable and lasting impact on aviation in North Dakota, from his quiet, steady leadership in the Air National Guard to his roles as a flight instructor and director of flight operations at UND, to coming out of retirement to help lead the UAS program at UND in its early stages,” said North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. “Al enjoyed helping others succeed and was a strong advocate for the National Guard. He cared deeply for his fellow veterans, and we are grateful for his service on the Task Force for Veterans Affairs and for his service to his country. Kathryn and I extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family and friends.”

Palmer began his military career in 1972, serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He eventually ended up in North Dakota in 1981, where he made his impact.

“Brigadier General Palmer was a pivotal leader in North Dakota aviation and aerospace and served our nation honorably as a member of both the Air Force and the North Dakota Air National Guard,” said U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. “We look back on his life with gratitude for the many contributions he made, not only in defending our nation, but also in supporting the training of generations of pilots and helping advance North Dakota’s leadership in unmanned aviation. He will be missed and remembered fondly. Mikey and I send our thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

“Al Palmer dedicated his career to the military, aviation, and supporting veterans,” said U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer. “He was a member of my Military Academy and Veterans Advisory Boards, always providing valued advice. I am forever thankful for his service to our nation in the U.S. Air Force and North Dakota Air National Guard, as well as his support of the UND Aerospace program. Al was a wise and compassionate man and a great friend. His family and friends are in our prayers.”

Palmer was 69-years-old.

