School districts changing menus due to supply chain issues

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - School districts in the Fargo-Moorhead area are preparing for more and more changes being made to food services due to the ongoing issues with national supply chains.

Amy Lynne, a parent in South Fargo, has two kids in school. Both are seeing many of their school lunch options disappear. For one of her kids, they also have to keep in mind with their food allergies.

“I have wondered how it is going to affect him because he has such a limited diet already,” said Lynne. “If things are changed, I don’t know if he is going to have food that he can eat.”

School Districts’ plans in the Fargo-Moorhead area:

Fargo Public Schools - “We too are impacted by supply chain issues and have had to make changes to our menus accordingly this school year. We currently offer one hot entrée option for elementary and middle school students and two hot entrée options for high school students. There is also a cold entrée option for students.”

Moorhead Public Schools - “Like many school districts and restaurants across the nation, we are experiencing unprecedented disruptions in the food supply chain that will likely cause menu changes with minimal notice. Food manufacturers and distributors have continued to have a shortage of warehouse workers and truck drivers, making it difficult to meet the needs of schools and other customers which has resulted in late or cancelled deliveries and shortages at the time of delivery.

We are working to minimize the amount of changes made and make every effort to communicate with school communities and school nurses about any changes that happen. Students, employees and parents/guardians have been notified of potential menu adjustments and the district will adjust as needed.”

West Fargo Public Schools - “The nationwide supply chain issue continues to impact the school breakfast and lunch programs at West Fargo Public Schools with shortages, cancelled orders, and limited availability of products. Additionally, several staff positions for food service workers remain unfilled across the district. The shortages of food, supplies, and staff have necessitated some changes in the menu and service of meals.

With the continued shortage of available food products, menus will be adjusted to include products which are expected to be available to purchase. Beginning the week of November 29th, elementary menus will have one daily entrée option for lunch. Middle school and high school menus will have one daily hot entrée option with limited grab-n-go entrees. We continue to work closely with our food distributors to ensure we have adequate amounts of food and expect to make frequent substitutions to the posted menu.

While these modifications are expected to be temporary, it is uncertain how long these issues will impact our programs.”

The smaller menus could also put strains on families that may have to pack a lunch from home.

“The extra time to getting those extra groceries, the extra money, there are some of these families that that’s one of the few meals that these kids might see.” said Lynne.

