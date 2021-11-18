Prosecutors considering third murder charge in N. Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County States Attorney’s Office says it is considering filing a third murder charge in Wednesday’s shooting at a north Fargo business.

35-year-old Anthony Reese remains in the Cass County Jail as he’s being held on two counts of murder after police say he opened fire at 401 27th St. N. just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Both a man and woman were shot and killed by Reese, police say. Friends and co-workers of the two say they were a couple and say the woman was 35-weeks pregnant with a baby girl when she died.

The states attorney’s office says ‘Murder of an unborn child’ is a charge in North Dakota, and says it’s being considering it in this case. The charge is a AA felony, which carries a maximum of life in prison without parole. Officials tell our reporter they aren’t sure if this charge has ever been used before in North Dakota, so they are working on getting documents and data to see if it’s possible to bring this charge forward.

Officials say they hope to have charges filed today, but are still in the early stages. Regardless of the potential third charge, Reese is already expect to be formally charged with two counts of murder, both AA felonies.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue our coverage.

