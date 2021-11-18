Advertisement

Police presence at south Moorhead apartments

Four police cars are at 30th avenue south, about one block west of 20th Street South.
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s breaking news in Moorhead as at least, four police cars are at 30th avenue south, about one block west of 20th Street South. That’s in the area of Gate City Bank.

Moorhead Police said it was a stolen vehicle and a felony stop. A Valley News Live reporter on the scene, says police have pulled someone out of a car and the individual is handcuffed. Other details are not known. We will continue to update this story, so stay with us.

