NDSU Drops Home Opener Against Northern Iowa, 76-63

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Ryan Cobbins narrowly missed a double-double as North Dakota State fell short against Northern Iowa, 76-63, in the home opener at Scheels Center on Wednesday night.

Cobbins logged her third straight game in double digits in scoring with a team-high 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. Additionally, she went 2-of-2 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Cobbins also added a team-best eight rebounds with two assists to her stat line. Heaven Hamling reached the double-digit mark for the third straight game with 10 points and team-best four assists. Reneya Hopkins rounded out the top performers with 10 points, two rebounds and a steal.

Northern Iowa (2-1) started fast doubling up NDSU (1-2), 16-8, late in the opening quarter. The Panthers stretched their edge up to 30-16 by the midway point of the second frame. NDSU attempted to get a rally going late in the fourth assembling a 7-0 run highlighted by a triple from Katie Hildebrandt to cut the deficit down to 74-61. However, UNI held off the Bison rest of the way to secure the win, 76-63.

The Bison shot 43.8 percent from the field (21-48) and 60 percent from the free throw line (15-25). NDSU also grabbed a season-high 38 total rebounds with nine players collecting at least two.

NDSU returns to action hosting Montana (1-1) on Saturday at Scheels Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.