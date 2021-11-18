Advertisement

Mystery surrounding reported shots fired in Grand Forks

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers in Grand Forks say mystery surrounds reports of shots fired Wednesday night.

Sgt. Pemberton with GFPD tells Valley News Live multiple neighbors in the area of 2505 23th Ave S called police reporting hearing gunshots around 10:30 PM Wednesday. He estimates a total of 8 officers worked on the case, pinpointing the apartment the alleged shots came from.

Then - thinking the unit was vacant - he says officers got a key from the maintenance department at the complex and deployed a drone down the hallway and into the apartment. What they didn’t know is, there were people in the unit at the time. Officers made contact with them; and while police say they were intoxicated, there was nothing to indicate any shooting had occurred or any weapon had been used.

Sgt. Pemberton says the case is closed, and no one was arrested. One theory officers have is that neighbors may have overheard a video game.

