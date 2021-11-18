Advertisement

Grand Forks Fire Dept. responds to building fire

GFFD had five engines and 21 fire personnel at the scene.
(monkey Business images)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a fire around 4:30 pm at 2450 30th Ave S for a report of a fire showing from the exterior of the building.

GFFD had five engines and 21 fire personnel at the scene.

Crews found a small amount of fire coming through the building’s siding near the floor.

They worked to put out the flames on the outside of the building, as well as the crawl space.

The building has minimal damage, but the tenants above the fire were displaced from there apartment.

There were no injuries to the tenants or the fire crew.

American Red Cross is helping the displaced tenants with housing accommodations.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N. Fargo shooting, suspect
Two dead, man in custody after north Fargo shooting
Deadly crash graphic
Man dies in N. Fargo crash involving traffic signal
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Highway closed while authorities investigate crash
CARSON WENTZ BABY #2
Carson Wentz, Wife welcome baby #2
School Threat Graphic
Threat made against Grand Forks school, suspect identified

Latest News

Retired Brig. Gen. Al Palmer
State officials reflect on the death of Ret. Brig. Gen. Al Palmer
Sanford Health logo on KEYC background.
First bone marrow transplant in the region completed at Sanford
6:00PM news November 17 - part 1
6:00PM news November 17 - part 1
6:00PM news November 17 - part 3
6:00PM news November 17 - part 3