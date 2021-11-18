Grand Forks Fire Dept. responds to building fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a fire around 4:30 pm at 2450 30th Ave S for a report of a fire showing from the exterior of the building.

GFFD had five engines and 21 fire personnel at the scene.

Crews found a small amount of fire coming through the building’s siding near the floor.

They worked to put out the flames on the outside of the building, as well as the crawl space.

The building has minimal damage, but the tenants above the fire were displaced from there apartment.

There were no injuries to the tenants or the fire crew.

American Red Cross is helping the displaced tenants with housing accommodations.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.

