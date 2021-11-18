First bone marrow transplant in the region completed at Sanford

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first bone marrow transplant in the region has been completed at Sanford’s Roger Maris Cancer Center.

The Sanford Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant program completed its first autologous bone marrow transplant on a patient with multiple myeloma. The procedure temporarily removed the patient’s stem cells while they underwent chemotherapy. The infusion of their own stem cells helps the patient recover from the chemo. Officials said the procedure was successful with no complications.

Doctors say this program has been in the works for two years and is a major milestone. Patients no longer have to travel hours to get the treatment or spend months recovering in a different state.

“There is an emotional burden attached to cancer,” said Hematologist Dr. Seth Maliske, “There is financial burden attached to cancer... there is a significant time burden attached to cancer. Our patients are already traveling from hours away just to see us here in Fargo.”

Doctors said the next procedure is scheduled for after Thanksgiving, and once the program is up and running they hope to do treatments as often as every other week.

Sanford officials said the next phase of the program will include allogeneic bone marrow transplants, a procedure where cells are taken from a donor.

