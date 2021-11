CLIMAX, MN (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji woman has died after an early morning crash in Climax, MN. Police say that just after 2:00am, the 21 year old was driving her Chevrolet Equinox southbound on US Highway 75 near 350th Street when it exited the roadway and hit a culvert. The report states that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.