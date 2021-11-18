Advertisement

Cobbers defeat Dragons in dual

By Beth Hoole
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead wrestling team fell to crosstown rival Concordia College, 31-6 in a nonconference dual Wednesday night at Concordia’s Memorial Auditorium. 

The Dragons fell to 0-1 on the dual season while Concordia improved to 1-1. 

MSUM picked a win at 141 as freshman Declan Malone topped Jacob Prunty by an 8-2 decision to bring the Dragons within 6-3 in the dual. The Cobbers would win the next six matches to build a 31-3 lead. 

Junior Jake Erckenbrack picked up a win at 285 for MSUM with a 7-3 victory over Austin Ratliff. 

MSUM is off until Dec. 5 when it hosts the Dragon Open. 

Concordia College 31, MSUM 6

125-Cole Kubesh (CC) dec. Clayson Mele, 7-4

133-Ty Bisek (CC) dec. Cole Jones, 9-4

141- Declan Malone (MSUM) dec. Jacob Prunty, 8-2

149-Kellen Schauer (CC) maj. dec. Mason Schulz, 15-1

157-Tyler Bents (CC) pinned Peyton Ringling, 6:39

165-Elijah Hunt (CC) dec. Braydon Ortloff, 9-6

174-Kaden Spindler (CC) dec. Justin Dravis, 7-0

184-Ayden Friese (CC) dec. Brett Graham, 2-0

197-Gabriel Zierden (CC) pinned Steven Abbott, 2:56

285- Jake Erckenbrack (MSUM) dec. Austin Ratliff, 7-3

