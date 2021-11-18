Advertisement

Building destroyed in north Dilworth fire

Fire destroys a shed north of Dilworth.
Fire destroys a shed north of Dilworth.(Nick Wilkerson, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Fire destroyed a building north of Dilworth and investigators are trying to figure out how it happened.

Clay County Sheriff and Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says the call came in around midnight on Thursday, Nov. 18 for reports of a shop on fire in the 4800 block of 50th St. N.

Few other details are released at this time. The cause has not been determined.

